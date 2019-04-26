De Temps Antan (CAN) in Ireland, 1-10 May 2019
Music Network announce that the dynamic Quebecois (French Canadian) trio De Temps Antan, who last toured Ireland in 2014, will be back early in May for ten days, culminating in the Baltimore Fiddle Fair, where they will be the nearest to old-time music of any act on the programme. De Temps Antan consists of Éric Beaudry (voice, guitar, mandolin, bouzouki), David Boulanger (voice, fiddle), and Pierre-Luc Dupuis (voice, accordion, harmonica, jaw’s harp). The complete schedule for their tour is shown below. Tickets for any or all of these can be booked through the Music Network website.
Wed. 1st May: The Sugar Club, Leeson St., Dublin 2, 8.00 p.m. (doors 7.30)
Thurs. 2nd: The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, 8.00 p.m.
Fri. 3rd: Station House Theatre, Clifden, Co. Galway, 8.00 p.m.
Sat. 4th: Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, 8.00 p.m.
Sun. 5th: St James's church, Dingle, Co. Kerry, 7.00 p.m.
Tues. 7th: National Opera House, Wexford town, 8.00 p.m.
Wed. 8th: Linenhall Arts Centre, Castlebar, Co. Mayo, 8.00 p.m.
Thurs. 9th: Triskel Christchurch, Cork city, 8.00 p.m.
Fri. 10th: Fiddle Fair Marquee, Baltimore, Co. Cork, 9.00 p.m.
Labels: Festivals, Fiddle, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home