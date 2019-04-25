Bühl Bluegrass Festival stars
17th International Bühl Bluegrass Festival (Fri. 17-Sat. 18 May 2019) in Germany, thanks to Matthias Buschert, Bühl city press officer, for these photos of two of the US acts on the lineup: Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley (above), who topped the bill at Dunmore East in 2016, and the Henhouse Prowlers (below), who have toured here several times.
Two other high-powered acts from North America on the Bühl lineup are familiar to Irish audiences: Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, who have also toured several times in recent years, and the Lonesome Ace Stringband, who made their first tour here in January and February this year. Also on the bill are the German bands Bluegrass Breakdown from Berlin, Dieselknecht from Dortmund, and Stereo Naked from Cologne. A flyer can be downloaded from the Festival website.
As the BIB has said before: if you want a spring break in a pleasant town on the edge of the Black Forest with two days of high-quality bluegrass in an excellent civic auditorium, Bühl is your best bet.
Labels: Europe, Festivals, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home