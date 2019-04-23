Bluegrass Babies in Sligo, Sun. 28 Apr. 2019
The Hawk's Well Theatre in Sligo town often hosts bluegrass-related artists. This coming Sunday (28 April) a new audience is the target of a concert entitled 'Bluegrass Babies'. The description on the theatre's website reads:
Join us for a gorgeous concert featuring wonderful musicians Leon Mooney and Leslie Jones who will delight and enchant babies, parents, and grandparents alike. In this rich musical experience, babies will be introduced to a gentle selection of music in a safe, secure, and child-friendly environment.
Leon Mooney (guitar, harmonica, vocals) and Leslie Jones (mandolin, vocals) are members of Sligo's Rackhouse Pilfer. The BIB congratulates them on this enterprise. The forty-five minute show will be presented at noon and 2.00 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is €6 per person except for those under one year old, who get in free.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home