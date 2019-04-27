Bandcamp vinyl service to open later in 2019
Thanks to Mick Daly, organiser of the annual Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival, for this link to a feature by Fiona Hope on the audio trade online magazine PSN Europe, which may interest BIB readers who are thinking of releasing an album on vinyl but don't have the funds in hand to cover the costs.
Bandcamp is launching a new service that enables a band with no up-front investment to create a vinyl campaign and start taking orders almost immediately. Reach your minimum goal, and we press your records and ship them to your fans. Bandcamp explains that this service -
Eliminates risk. No out-of-pocket costs — your fans’ orders finance your pressing, you don't.
Eliminates hassle. We press your records, print your packaging, and ship to your fans (and fulfill digital too).
Complete control. Your record’s design, and your campaign’s pricing and desired profit are all up to you.
High quality. Our manufacturing partner has over 60 years experience producing vinyl, ensuring your record will sound, and look, its best.
Ideal for offering vinyl at the same time as a digital pre-order, a first pressing of an existing digital-only release, or a re-press of a sold-out record.
More details are here.
Labels: Business, Festivals, Recordings, Sales
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home