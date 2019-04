Thanks to, organiser of the annual Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival , for this link to a feature byon the audio trade online magazine PSN Europe, which may interest BIB readers who are thinking of releasing an album on vinyl but don't have the funds in hand to cover the costs. Bandcamp is launching a new service that enables a band with no up-front investment to create a vinyl campaign and start taking orders almost immediately. Reach your minimum goal, and we press your records and ship them to your fans. Bandcamp explains that this service -More details are here

Labels: Business, Festivals, Recordings, Sales