Another overseas festival!
Bluegrass Camp Ireland and resident bassist at the weekly Dublin Bluegrass jam session) for putting the BIB on to the Crossover Bluegrass & Old-Time Music Festival, to be held in the Clonter Opera Theatre, Congleton, Cheshire, England (fairly accessible from Ireland) on 3-6 May this year. The BIB's last news of the Festival was on 21 Feb..
The organisers (whom T.J. met at a past Sore Fingers Week) announce that from 6.00 p.m. on Sunday 28 Apr. tickets will no longer be on sale online and must be bought at the gate. The Festival seems very well provided with food and drink vendors, and other merchandisers on hand will include Martin Guitars, Slim Jim banjos, Chris Pritchett mandolins, and W.G.F. Howson guitars (including resophonics). More detail is on the Festival website.
Labels: Britain, Festivals, Foodstuffs, Instruments
