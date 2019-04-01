Another Irish connection
The BIB editor writes:
I was watching this morning an eight-minute Peghead Nation video of Bill Evans talking about and playing his 1930 Gibson Granada banjo, which of course sounded gorgeous. About halfway through the video, Bill Evans mentioned that the banjo's bridge was made by Silvio Ferretti (photo) - surgeon, luthier, and banjo-player for Red Wine (I).
Red Wine are always welcome in Ireland, and to complete the Irish connection Silvio's internationally respected Scorpion banjo bridges can be bought from Kieran Moloney's shop in the centre of Galway city.
