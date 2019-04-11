Alecia Nugent (USA): Irish tour, 12-20 July 2019
Alecia Nugent and her band. Alecia has won the SPBGMA Female Vocalist of the Year (Traditional) award several times, brought out three highly regarded albums on Rounder, and been nominated (2009) for IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year. John Lawless on Bluegrass Today wrote about her: 'Pure and powerful, Alecia has a wide range and a lovely voice. She brings passion and sincerity to every song she sings.' A new album is in preparation.
She leads four highly experienced and respected bluegrass musicians: Beth Lawrence (Sister Sadie), harmony vocals, bass; Gena Britt (Petticoat Junction, New Vintage, Lou Reid & Carolina), vocals, banjo; Jed Clark, guitar; and James Kee, mandolin, who was here three years ago with the Hamilton County Ramblers, having played previously with Kati Penn & NewTown and subsequently with Dailey & Vincent. The complete schedule for Alecia and the band is:
Fri. 12th July: Brewery Lane Theatre, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary
Sat. 13th: Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree, GAA Club, Dublin Rd, Athy, Co. Kildare
Sun. 14th: Old School House, Clashmore, Co. Waterford
Mon. 15th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork
Tues. 16th: Colfer's, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford
Wed. 17th: St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry
Thurs. 18th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Fri. 19th: Seisiúin Fhanada, Fanad, Co. Donegal
Sat. 20th: Ardara Bluegrass Festival, Ardara, Co. Donegal
For further information, contact Pat McGill at 087 690 0714.
