500 old-time fiddle tunes in new compilation
'Banjo Billy' Mathews (left), originally from Colorado but based in the Ozarks for over forty years, has published a collection of 500 old-time-style fiddle tunes. There is a corresponding series of eleven CDs. Book and CDs can all be ordered from his website.
Emily Elam describes the project, her own part in it, and much more on Oldtime Central. The complete playlists for all the CDs are shown here - the titles include some tunes originating this side of the Atlantic, some from the minstrel era, a few of Billy Mathew's own compositions, many familiar old-time titles, and many unfamiliar ones. Chords are given with each transcription, together with notes on Billy's source for the tunes, and a list of musicians who have influenced him. 'Fiddlin' Banjo Billy Mathews' is also on Facebook.
Labels: Books, CDs, Fiddle, Learning aids, Old-time, Recordings
