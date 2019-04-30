2nd 'Albion to Appalachia' weekend, 31 May-2 June 2019
12 Sept. 2017), a second 'From Albion to Appalachia' weekend will be held at Halsway Manor in the Quantock Hills, Somerset, England, on 31 May-2 June 2019.
The organisers announce: 'The weekend is aimed at singers and singer / instrumentalists with an interest in Appalachian song and music and their links with the British folk traditions, who wish to learn both technique and a new repertoire.' In the BIB's view, Irish old-time enthusiasts should not feel excluded by the term 'British' as used here. Full details are on the Halsway Manor website and the FOAOTMAD news blog.
Labels: Britain, concerts, Instruction, Jams, Old-time, Workshops
