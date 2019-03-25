Wookalily join Brookfield Knights artist roster
Wookalily (Adele Ingram, Clair McGreevy, Louise Potter, Lyndsay Crother, and Sharon Morgan) have signed up with the UK roots music agency Brookfield Knights, who announce on their latest e-newsletter:
We are delighted to confirm that we have recently added hugely entertaining Irish band Wookalily to the artist roster.
They now have their page on the BK website, with links to their own website and Facebook pages, music samples, and videos. The agency also announce the bands who will be available for tours in the early months of 2020, including the Crooked Jades (USA) and Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters (USA; headliners at Dunmore East 2018). Full details are on the e-newsletter.
