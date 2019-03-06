Two Time Polka: March and April 2019 gigs
Two Time Polka announces:
Here are our upcoming gigs.
Sat. 16th Mar.: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork. 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4871388
Sun. 17th Mar.: Centenary Stores, Charlotte St., Wexford. Start (after parade) 12.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 053 9122303
Wed. 3rd Apr.: Mother Mac's Bar, High St., Limerick. 9.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 061 414900 (part of Limerick Fringe.
Sat. 13th Apr.: The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork. 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4772209
At the moment we're booked to play a number of festivals in May: Kilkenny Roots Festival; Mountain Roots Festival, Cahersiveen; Zydecozity festival, Raamsdonksveer, the Netherlands. Dates, venues, times etc. for some of these gigs are already available on this link. As soon as details for the others are confirmed we will update the site.
Regards,
Ray & TTP
