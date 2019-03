Here are our upcoming gigs.Sat. 16th Mar.: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork. 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4871388Sun. 17th Mar.: Centenary Stores, Charlotte St., Wexford. Start (after parade) 12.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 053 9122303Wed. 3rd Apr.: Mother Mac's Bar, High St., Limerick. 9.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 061 414900 (part of Limerick Fringe Sat. 13th Apr.: The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork. 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4772209At the moment we're booked to play a number of festivals in May: Kilkenny Roots Festival; Mountain Roots Festival, Cahersiveen; Zydecozity festival, Raamsdonksveer, the Netherlands. Dates, venues, times etc. for some of these gigs are already available on this link . As soon as details for the others are confirmed we will update the site.Regards,Ray & TTP

Labels: Bands, Blues, Cajun, Dance, Festivals