Two Time Polka announces:
Here are our April gigs.
Wed. 3rd: Mother Mac's Bar, High St., Limerick city. 9.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 061 414900 (part of Limerick Fringe)
Thurs. 11th: The Courtyard, Union Rd., Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford. 8.00–10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 051 2955654
This venue is adjacent to the Waterford Greenway and is one of the many businesses that have sprung up since the Greenway opened. My brother Ger is organising the night to launch his local election campaign which he will be contesting in May.
Sat. 13th: The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork. 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4772209
At the moment we're booked to play a number of festivals in May: Kilkenny Roots Festival; Mountain Roots Festival, Cahersiveen; Zydecozity festival, Raamsdonksveer, the Netherlands. Dates, venues, times etc. for some of these gigs are already available on this link. As soon as details for the others are confirmed we will update the site.
Regards,
Ray & TTP
