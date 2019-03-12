The Cabin Session, Dundrum, 28 Mar. 2019
Cabin Sessions series, announces the third Session of 2019:
We're back on 28 March with special guests Enda O'Connor and Dean Wright. Hope you can join us!
*The Sessions are held on the last Thursday of every month at Uncle Tom's Cabin in Dundrum, south Dublin (not far from Dundrum Luas station, in the city direction). Shows run from 9.30 to 11.30 p.m. and admission is FREE. If you or someone you know would like to perform at the Cabin Sessions, let Gerry know by e-mail. The Sessions are particularly interested in featuring local musicians and singers.
Labels: Blues, Folk, On the edge, Venues
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home