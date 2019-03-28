28 March 2019

The banjo as a weapon of peace

Introducing the sixth annual membership drive of The Bitter Southerner online magazine, the editor, Chuck Reece, contributes an essay on 'This family's values', and near the end writes:

We’ve built a machine here, and we hope it can do the same thing Pete Seeger’s banjo did: This machine surrounds hate and forces it to surrender. That would be The Bitter Southerner at its best.

As a reminder of the approaching centenary of Pete Seeger's birth (3 May 1919), the photo shows Pete's banjo with the legend in situ, and also its unique bridge.

Labels: , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 5:25 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home