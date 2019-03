Introducing the sixth annual membership drive of The Bitter Southerner online magazine, the editor,, contributes an essay on 'This family's values' , and near the end writes:This machine surrounds hate and forces it to surrender.As a reminder of the approaching centenary of Pete Seeger's birth (3 May 1919), the photo shows Pete's banjo with the legend, and also its unique bridge.

