The banjo as a weapon of peace
The Bitter Southerner online magazine, the editor, Chuck Reece, contributes an essay on 'This family's values', and near the end writes:
We’ve built a machine here, and we hope it can do the same thing Pete Seeger’s banjo did: This machine surrounds hate and forces it to surrender. That would be The Bitter Southerner at its best.
As a reminder of the approaching centenary of Pete Seeger's birth (3 May 1919), the photo shows Pete's banjo with the legend in situ, and also its unique bridge.
Labels: Banjo, Commemoration, Media
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home