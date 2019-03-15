The BIB editor wishes to thank the members of the Dublin bluegrass community for the special private jam session on Wednesday 13 March to welcome, visitors from Arlington, VA, who had previously been at Killarney with the Constituents band (see the BIB for 19 Dec. 2018). All the bluegrass instruments were represented and the result was a very satisfying session. Jamie and Myna were delighted, and left with a very favourable impression of the pickers here. Special thanks toand his wifefor hosting the jam.

Labels: Jams, Sessions, Visiting players