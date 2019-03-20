Roy Thompson to step down from BAG
Ballymore Acoustic Gigs (BAG) since 2011 in succession to the late great Larry Roddy, and who has put on nearly 150 artists in those eight years, will be stepping down from running BAG at the end of the current season in May, as he can no longer give it the time and energy needed to maintain its high standards.
Roy stresses that musicians and audience alike are hoping for the gig to continue, and that he will do all he can to help anyone prepared to take it on. His message, which can (and should) be read in full here, ends:
This little gig, and all that has made it what it is, has enriched my life, and my own musical creativity in ways I cannot begin to articulate. So, to all who came and listened to a gig; came and played a gig; booked, or set up a gig; and to the Murphy family for hosting them all, I extend my sincere, deep, and profound gratitude. I am indebted to you all.
Meanwhile, there are two months of gigs to go before the curtain call. Come one, come all; let's go out on a high!
The BAG programme of shows for April can be seen here.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home