Roger Ryan's 'Country Cuts', Mar. 2019
Thanks to Roger Ryan of the Country Music Association of Ireland for the March 2019 issue of his 'Country Cuts' e-newsletter. It gives news of forthcoming country music events in Ireland, including the 9th Annual Hot Country TV Country Music Awards Concert on Mon. 29 Apr. 2019 at the Slieve Russell Hotel, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan; the Late Late Show's 'Search for a country star'; the coming of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to Dublin; and much more. The newsletter can be read in full here.
Labels: Country, Media, National Associations
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home