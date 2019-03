... an old-time session we have in the Cliffs of Moher Hotel in Liscannor, County Clare. It's every Sunday lunchtime from 1.00 to 3.00 p.m.; we call ourselves the, a reference to the fact that we all live in North Clare. The band consists of myself,(vocals, mandolin & bouzouki),(fiddle & vocals) and(guitar, banjo & vocals).We mostly have a few other old-time music enthusiasts joining us, all musicians welcome! We begin the season on Sunday 17 March and continue every week until the end of October/ beginning of November.

