Old-time music in Liscannor, Co. Clare, every Sunday from 17 Mar.
... an old-time session we have in the Cliffs of Moher Hotel in Liscannor, County Clare. It's every Sunday lunchtime from 1.00 to 3.00 p.m.; we call ourselves the Upcounty String Ticklers, a reference to the fact that we all live in North Clare. The band consists of myself, Kevin Beggan (vocals, mandolin & bouzouki), Adam Shapiro (fiddle & vocals) and Stewart MacPhail (guitar, banjo & vocals).
We mostly have a few other old-time music enthusiasts joining us, all musicians welcome! We begin the season on Sunday 17 March and continue every week until the end of October/ beginning of November.
