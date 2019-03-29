Nonsuch Dulcimer Club’s Spring Fling, 22-24 Mar.
Having yet to meet any other mountain dulcimer players here in Ireland, I am delighted to have discovered the English-based Nonsuch Dulcimer Club. After attending two of their events in 2018, in Somerset and Malvern - for mountain and hammer dulcimer players - and made many new friends, it was great to meet again at their Annual Spring Fling in Allendale (near Hexham, Northumbria) over the weekend 22-24 March.
Erin Mae Lewis (over from Kansas; above right) provided a top-class weekend’s tuition for some fifteen 'mountaineers' and gave an engaging, virtuoso concert in Sinderhope Hall on the Sunday evening – where she was supported by the fascinating local (to Hexham) trio Midsummer Blue featuring mountain dulcimer, Northumbrian pipes, and harp. All of this in the scenic surrounds of the North Pennines – just magic !
