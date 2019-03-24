New venue in Sideline schedule, 10 July 2019
Sideline: (l-r) Bailey Coe, Jason Moore, Skip Cherryholmes,
Troy Boone, Steve Dilling, Daniel Greeson
Thanks to Dave Byrne of mygrassisblue.com for notifying a change to the schedule previously announced for the coming tour by Sideline (USA) in July this year. Sideline's concert in Sligo town on Wednesday 10 July will be in Anderson's Live on Kempten Promenade, by the river in the centre of Sligo.
Labels: Agencies, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home