New Life of John Duffey
Bluegrass Today for the welcome news that John Duffey’s bluegrass life: featuring the Country Gentlemen, Seldom Scene, and Washington DC, a 420-page book by Stephen Moore and G.T. Keplinger, with a foreword by Tom Gray, is to be published by Booklocker early next month, initially in softcover ($19.95) and hardback ($34.00), with an e-book to follow later.
For mandolinists and tenor singers (especially the more adventurous in both categories) and anyone interested in developments in bluegrass music from the late 1950s onwards, the late John Duffey is a figure of major importance. He was inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 1996 as a member of the 'classic' Country Gentlemen and again in 2014 as a member of the original Seldom Scene. Epilogue: a tribute to John Duffey (Smithsonian Folkways SFW40228), a seventeen-track album accompanied by a 44-page booklet, was issued last year.
