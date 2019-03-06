New April Verch album available for pre-order
April Verch (CAN) will be glad to learn that April's latest album Once a day (due for release a month from now) is what she describes as 'my heartfelt homage to 1950s and '60s Classic Country - it's a love letter and a thank you letter all in one, to an era of music that has always been a huge part of my life'. Moreover, it can now be pre-ordered from her website; doing so entitles the buyer to added goodies.
Full details and links are on April's latest e-newsletter. She is scheduled to tour on this side of the Atlantic in July 2019; but in Estonia and Finland, not Ireland.
Labels: CDs, Dance, Fiddle, Recordings, Visiting players
