Some events expected yesterday did not happen, but two likely to interest BIB readers did. First, Chris Jones & the Night Drivers (USA), who were here last spring when the weather was less kind, released their new album The choosing road on the Mountain Home Music Company label. Details are on the latest Mountain Home e-newsletter.
Secondly, Rick Faris, who was here as guitarist with the Special Consensus (USA) early this year, released as a debut solo on Dark Shadow Recording the title track of his coming album Breaking in lonesome. More details and an audio clip are on John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today.
In addition, the 17th International Bühl Bluegrass Festival in south-west Germany (17-18 May 2019) will feature Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley (USA), Jeff Scroggins & Colorado (USA), and the Lonesome Ace Stringband (CAN), all of whom have played in Ireland during the last two years. A full set by Jeff Scroggins & Colorado can also be seen in the 142-minute video of the whole final Berlin concert of Rainer Zellner's 2018 Bluegrass Jamboree.
