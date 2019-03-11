More news of past visitors
Tristan Scroggins, mandolinist with our powerful visitors Jeff Scroggins & Colorado (USA), has released an EP with accompanying tab book for his mandolin breaks, both under the title Fancy boy and obtainable from his Bandcamp page, where the tracks can be heard. More details are on Bluegrass Today.
*Morris Public Relations announce that the life of Michael Cleveland, eleven times IBMA Fiddle Performer of the Year, is celebrated in a documentary film, 'Flamekeeper: the Michael Cleveland story', which was released globally on Amazon and Vimeo last week. Trailers can be seen on these sites and on Bluegrass Today.
