Mac Wiseman remembered
Following the death of Mac Wiseman four weeks ago (see the BIB for 24 Feb.), a major feature by Richard Thompson is now on Bluegrass Today, with many reminiscences by distinguished members of the bluegrass family whose lives Mac touched.
Strong claims can be made that Mac Wiseman was the finest singer in bluegrass music; that he knew by heart more songs than any other singer; and that he understood business better than anyone else in bluegrass. As John Lawless wrote at his death:
Perhaps the highest honour he can claim is that, despite nearly 70 years in the music business, one never hears a word spoken against Mac Wiseman.
