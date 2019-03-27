Level Best (USA): updated schedule for Oct. 2019 tour
Level Best: (l-r) Lisa Kay Howard, James Field, Joe Hannabach,
Terry Wittenberg, Wally Hughes
Following the announcement on 2 Jan. that Level Best from Virginia will be touring Ireland this coming October, thanks to Level Best's mandolinist Lisa Kay Howard for an updated schedule for the tour.
Lisa Kay has already toured Ireland twice in the past two years with her husband Wally Hughes (fiddle, resonator guitar): in April 2017, backing Americana singer/ songwriter Brooksie Wells; and again in April 2018 as members of the dynamic six-piece band East of Monroe. Level Best comprises three members of East of Monroe: Lisa Kay, Wally, and Terry Wittenberg (banjo), together with Joe Hannabach (bass) and James Field (guitar), one of the most widely experienced musicians in bluegrass. The dates confirmed for the October tour are:
Fri. 18th Oct.: Dorney Bridge house concert, Ballinamallard, Co. Fermanagh
Sat. 19th: Moy River B&B, Clonacool, Co. Sligo
Sun. 20th: Upstairs On The Square at Groucho's, Richhill, Co. Armagh
Thurs. 24th: St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry
Fri. 25th: TBA
Sat. 26th: Crusoe's Coffee Shop, Castlerock, Co. Londonderry
Lisa Kay adds that Level Best will definitely be coming to the Dublin Bluegrass jam at Sin E, Ormond Quay, Dublin, on Tuesday 22 Oct. as well, which holds out the promise of a night as classic as East of Monroe's visit there last year. For more information, e-mail Lisa Kay.
