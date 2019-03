Level Best: (l-r) Lisa Kay Howard, James Field, Joe Hannabach,

Terry Wittenberg, Wally Hughes

Following the announcement on 2 Jan. that Level Best from Virginia will be touring Ireland this coming October, thanks to Level Best's mandolinist Lisa Kay Howard for an updated schedule for the tour.Lisa Kay has already toured Ireland twice in the past two years with her husband(fiddle, resonator guitar): in April 2017, backing Americana singer/ songwriter Brooksie Wells ; and again in April 2018 as members of the dynamic six-piece band East of Monroe . Level Best comprises three members of East of Monroe: Lisa Kay, Wally, and(banjo), together with(bass) and(guitar), one of the most widely experienced musicians in bluegrass. The dates confirmed for the October tour are:Fri. 18th Oct.: Dorney Bridge house concert, Ballinamallard, Co. FermanaghSat. 19th: Moy River B&B, Clonacool, Co. SligoSun. 20th: Upstairs On The Square at Groucho's, Richhill, Co. ArmaghThurs. 24th: St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. KerryFri. 25th: TBASat. 26th: Crusoe's Coffee Shop, Castlerock, Co. LondonderryLisa Kay adds that Level Best willbe coming to the Dublin Bluegrass jam at Sin E, Ormond Quay, Dublin, on Tuesday 22 Oct. as well, which holds out the promise of a night as classic as East of Monroe's visit there last year. For more information, e-mail Lisa Kay

Labels: Tours, Venues, Visiting bands, Visiting players