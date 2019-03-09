Jim Dunlop, 7 Apr. 1936-6 Feb. 2019
Jim Dunlop, born in the Maryhill suburb of Glasgow, Scotland, who in his early twenties emigrated to Canada and from there to California. There he applied his training and vision as an engineer to developing a wide range of accessories for musicians, of which picks (left), strings, and capos are the most familiar to bluegrassers.
Jim Dunlop died a few days after the end of this year's Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow. A commemoration may take place at next year's festival.
