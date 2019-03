In its March newsletter the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announces 'Here, there, & everywhere' - a new live series streamed from the IBMA Facebook page . It will feature 'a selection of fine bluegrass music, including previous IBMA Momentum and Emerging Artists awards nominees, previous World of Bluegrass official showcase bands, and international artists'.The first half-hour episode has been contributed by Mile Twelve from Boston, CT, and can be viewed here . The second will be performed by JigJam from Tullamore, Co. Offaly, at midnight (CT) onand will subsequently be similarly available on the IBMA Facebook.

Labels: Bands, IBMA, Media, Video, Visiting bands