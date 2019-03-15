Tullamore follows Boston on new IBMA streaming video feature
International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announces 'Here, there, & everywhere' - a new live series streamed from the IBMA Facebook page. It will feature 'a selection of fine bluegrass music, including previous IBMA Momentum and Emerging Artists awards nominees, previous World of Bluegrass official showcase bands, and international artists'.
The first half-hour episode has been contributed by Mile Twelve from Boston, CT, and can be viewed here. The second will be performed by JigJam from Tullamore, Co. Offaly, at midnight (CT) on Tuesday 19 Mar. and will subsequently be similarly available on the IBMA Facebook.
