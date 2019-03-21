Irish interest galore in the new BBN
British Bluegrass Music Association, is out, and as usual there's plenty in it that will resonate with readers in Ireland. First, the front cover has a fine photo of Greg Cahill, leader of the Special Consensus (USA), followed by a two-page interview with Greg by Chris Cooper on the band's development, the making of their last album, winning awards, and plans for the future.
Then there's a two-page feature by Chris Courogen on the fast-rising Mile Twelve (USA); Matt Ditchburn's account of a European tour with a focus on Peter Rowan and Red Wine (I); our own William Duddy's feature on C. Paul Lyttle and the Moniaive Michaelmas Bluegrass Festival; a photo of Uri Kohen in Maria Wallace's report on IBMA's World of Bluegrass 2018; and of course much more.
There is also, at the bottom of page 9, a nice photo of a seven-piece band (all the bluegrass instruments plus piano accordion). BBN doesn't identify the band, but Irish readers will recognise them as Pilgrim St from Navan, Co. Meath - who, as it happens, will be part of this year's Moniaive festival.
Labels: Bands, IBMA, Media, Visiting bands
