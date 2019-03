The latest issue (no. 86, spring 2019) of, the quarterly magazine of the British Bluegrass Music Association , is out, and as usual there's plenty in it that will resonate with readers in Ireland. First, the front cover has a fine photo of, leader of the Special Consensus (USA), followed by a two-page interview with Greg byon the band's development, the making of their last album, winning awards, and plans for the future.Then there's a two-page feature byon the fast-rising Mile Twelve (USA);'s account of a European tour with a focus on Peter Rowan and Red Wine (I); our own's feature onand the Moniaive Michaelmas Bluegrass Festival ; a photo ofin's report on IBMA's World of Bluegrass 2018; and of course much more.There is also, at the bottom of page 9, a nice photo of a seven-piece band (all the bluegrass instruments plus piano accordion).doesn't identify the band, but Irish readers will recognise them as Pilgrim St from Navan, Co. Meath - who, as it happens, will be part of this year's Moniaive festival.

