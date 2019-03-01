How to survive in jams - and more
Bluegrass Today announces that Ned Lubercki has followed his recently published video instruction course, Bluegrass banjo for beginners, with his Bluegrass banjo jam survival guide. Luberecki introduces it:
Across the seven sections of the Bluegrass banjo jam survival guide, we’ll work on ear training, chord groups, double-stop positions, roll patterns, variations, and licks that you can play all over the fingerboard. We’ll apply these skills to all the most common chord changes in bluegrass!
If it does this, the course will equip the user with practically all the skills needed to be an effective improvising musician.
