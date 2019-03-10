High Plains Tradition (USA) tour dates, 27 Mar.-4 Apr. 2019
High Plains Tradition: (l-r) Bobby Vickery, Doug Elrich,
Mark Leslie, Steve Gilmore, Kenny Pabst
Thanks to John Nyhan for the very welcome news that after a powerful kickstart to the bluegrass year, we now have another great classic bluegrass band, High Plains Tradition from Colorado, touring from 27 March to 4 April. The band (also on Facebook) toured Ireland first in 2010, made a hit with audiences right from the start, and consolidated this on their subsequent visits.
High Plains Tradition consist of Doug Elrich (mandolin, vocals), Steve Gilmore (guitar, vocals), Mark Leslie (banjo, vocals), Bobby Vickery (fiddle, vocals), and Kenny Pabst (bass, vocals). Here are the tour details.
March 2019
Wed. 27th: Coachman Bar, 13 Parnell St., Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 085 850 2289
Thurs. 28th: O Gliasain's Bar (Concert Room), Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 086 607 9864 (A Sixmilebridge Folk Club Presentation)
Fri. 29th: Market House, Main St., Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 688 1650
Sat. 30th: Coastguard Cultural Centre, Love Lane, Tramore, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 051 391 656
Sun. 31st: Glen Theatre, Banteer, Co. Cork, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771
April 2019
Mon. 1st: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771
Tues. 2nd: Finn's Ale House, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 977 8347
Wed. 3rd: Merry's Bar and Restaurant, Lower Main St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 064 0542
Thurs. 4th: St John's Theatre, The Square, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 068 22 566
For further information on any of the above, contact John Nyhan by 'phone (087 792 1771) or e-mail.
