High Plains Tradition: (l-r) Bobby Vickery, Doug Elrich,

Mark Leslie, Steve Gilmore, Kenny Pabst

Thanks tofor the very welcome news that after a powerful kickstart to the bluegrass year, we now have another great classic bluegrass band, High Plains Tradition from Colorado, touring from 27 March to 4 April. The band (also on Facebook ) toured Ireland first in 2010, made a hit with audiences right from the start, and consolidated this on their subsequent visits.High Plains Tradition consist of(mandolin, vocals),(guitar, vocals),(banjo, vocals),(fiddle, vocals), and(bass, vocals). Here are the tour details.Wed. 27th: Coachman Bar, 13 Parnell St., Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 085 850 2289Thurs. 28th: O Gliasain's Bar (Concert Room), Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 086 607 9864 (A Sixmilebridge Folk Club Presentation)Fri. 29th: Market House, Main St., Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 688 1650Sat. 30th: Coastguard Cultural Centre, Love Lane, Tramore, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 051 391 656Sun. 31st: Glen Theatre, Banteer, Co. Cork, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771Mon. 1st: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771Tues. 2nd: Finn's Ale House, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 977 8347Wed. 3rd: Merry's Bar and Restaurant, Lower Main St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 064 0542Thurs. 4th: St John's Theatre, The Square, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 068 22 566For further information on any of the above, contactby 'phone (087 792 1771) or e-mail

Labels: concerts, Promoters, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands