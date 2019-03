High Plains Tradition: (l-r) Bobby Vickery, Doug Elrich,

Mark Leslie, Steve Gilmore, Kenny Pabst

Wed. 27th: Coachman Bar, 13 Parnell St., Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 085 850 2289

Thurs. 28th: O Gliasain's Bar (Concert Room), Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 086 607 9864 (A Sixmilebridge Folk Club Presentation)

Fri. 29th: Market House, Main St., Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 688 1650

Sat. 30th: Coastguard Cultural Centre, Love Lane, Tramore, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 051 391 656

Sun. 31st: Glen Theatre, Banteer, Co. Cork, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771

Mon. 1st: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771

Tues. 2nd: Finn's Ale House, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 977 8347

Wed. 3rd: Merry's Bar and Restaurant, Lower Main St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 064 0542

Thurs. 4th: St John's Theatre, The Square, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 068 22 566

Thanks to, Ireland will be welcoming back the very satisfying classic bluegrass band, High Plains Tradition from Colorado, less than a week from today - the band play the first date in their 2019 tour next Wednesday (27 March) in Clonmel. They toured Ireland in their own right first in 2010, some of their members having previously performed here with the late greatof Fort Collins, Colorado. High Plains Tradition's solid, dynamic, and entertaining presence made a hit with audiences right from the start, and subsequent visits have consolidated that. It'll be great to see them back.High Plains Tradition (also on Facebook ) consist of(mandolin, vocals),(guitar, vocals),(banjo, vocals),(fiddle, vocals), and(bass, vocals). The band combines five individual personalities so well that one might be reluctant to single anyone out; but it wouldn't be unfair to the rest of HPT to say that Bobby Vickery's intense vocals get a specially enthusiastic response from audiences. Here again are the tour details:For further information on any of the above, contactby 'phone (087 792 1771) or e-mail . More exciting news from John can be expected in the near future.

