High Plains Tradition (USA) - less than a week away
The BIB editor writes:
Thanks to John Nyhan, Ireland will be welcoming back the very satisfying classic bluegrass band, High Plains Tradition from Colorado, less than a week from today - the band play the first date in their 2019 tour next Wednesday (27 March) in Clonmel. They toured Ireland in their own right first in 2010, some of their members having previously performed here with the late great Bluegrass Patriots of Fort Collins, Colorado. High Plains Tradition's solid, dynamic, and entertaining presence made a hit with audiences right from the start, and subsequent visits have consolidated that. It'll be great to see them back.
High Plains Tradition (also on Facebook) consist of Doug Elrich (mandolin, vocals), Steve Gilmore (guitar, vocals), Mark Leslie (banjo, vocals), Bobby Vickery (fiddle, vocals), and Kenny Pabst (bass, vocals). The band combines five individual personalities so well that one might be reluctant to single anyone out; but it wouldn't be unfair to the rest of HPT to say that Bobby Vickery's intense vocals get a specially enthusiastic response from audiences. Here again are the tour details:
March 2019
- Wed. 27th: Coachman Bar, 13 Parnell St., Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 085 850 2289
- Thurs. 28th: O Gliasain's Bar (Concert Room), Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 086 607 9864 (A Sixmilebridge Folk Club Presentation)
- Fri. 29th: Market House, Main St., Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 688 1650
- Sat. 30th: Coastguard Cultural Centre, Love Lane, Tramore, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 051 391 656
- Sun. 31st: Glen Theatre, Banteer, Co. Cork, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771
- Mon. 1st: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771
- Tues. 2nd: Finn's Ale House, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 977 8347
- Wed. 3rd: Merry's Bar and Restaurant, Lower Main St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 064 0542
- Thurs. 4th: St John's Theatre, The Square, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 068 22 566
