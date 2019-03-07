High Plains Tradition (USA) in Ireland, 26 Mar.-8 Apr. 2019
An anonymous message just received asks:
Heard High Plains Tradition are coming to Ireland this March
Can you let me know gigs
The only person who could do that at present is the tour organiser, from whom we expect to have details in the very near future. High Plains Tradition, the splendid hard-core band from Colorado, recently announced on their Facebook in reply to an inquiry from Ireland:
We will be in Ireland from the 26th of March through the 8th of April. Don't have details of where and when but will post as soon as we know.
