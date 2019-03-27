High Plains Tradition tour begins TONIGHT
High Plains Tradition: (l-r) Bobby Vickery, Doug Elrich,
Mark Leslie, Steve Gilmore, Kenny Pabst
Mark Leslie, Steve Gilmore, Kenny Pabst
High Plains Tradition, the classic bluegrass band from Colorado, are now in Ireland and will be playing the first show of their tour tonight (Wed. 27 Mar.) at the Coachman in Parnell St., Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. All dates for the tour are on the BIB calendar. Bluegrass enthusiasts in the south and south-west of Ireland are particularly well placed to reach their shows, but nobody from any part of the country who gets to one will be disappointed.
Labels: Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home