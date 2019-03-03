Henry Family open Dorney Bridge 2019 programme
Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone) and Hilda Watson for the news that their new house concert venue Dorney Bridge, at Ballinamallard, Co. Fermanagh, begins its 2019 programme in the very near future. John writes:
We have exciting plans for the months ahead. We can cope comfortably with around thirty people and associated parking, but as always a few more can always be squeezed in.
Bookings so far:
Sat. 23rd Mar.: Janet, Colin, Olivia, and James Henry and possibly Ivan Muirhead from the Broken String Band too, 8.15 p.m.
Thurs. 16th May: Kathy Barwick & Pete Siegfried (USA), 8.15 p.m.
Sun. 21st July: Gary Ferguson (USA) along with Johnny Tanner and Roy Thompson, 6.00 p.m.
Fri. 18th Oct.: Level Best (USA; James Field, guitar; Terry Wittenberg, banjo; Wally Hughes, fiddle/ dobro; Lisa Kay Howard, mandolin; Joe Hannabach, bass; see the BIB for 2 Jan. 2019), 8.15 p.m.
We are up for having other bookings in or around the Westport and Omagh festivals, and would welcome hearing from any bluegrass artists who would be happy with a house concert venue. We encourage folks to check up-to-date info on our Facebook page - Dorney Bridge.
More details on the coming Henry Family show on 23 Mar. are here.
Labels: Bands, concerts, Venues, Visiting bands, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home