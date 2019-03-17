Happy St Patrick's day! (especially in Durrow, Co. Laois)
Nothing seems more appropriate for today than 'Shamrock', composed by Ralph Stanley and recorded by him and his brother Carter with the Clinch Mountain Boys. The original recording can be heard on YouTube as the second track of their 1963 King album America's finest 5-string banjo hootenanny.
The tune can also be heard here as the second track of Steve Sparkman's 1997 album Harlan County five-string, and played by Jarrod Church here from his 2006 album Clinch Mountain banjo: a tribute to the master, Dr Ralph Stanley.
Late news: Woodbine report on their Facebook:
It's Bluegrass & Shamrock for Woodbine on St Patrick's Night in Bob's Bar Durrow 9.00 p.m. Always a great gig in Bob's.
