L-r: Noel Shine, Ellie Shine, Mary Greene

'Ireland's biggest little venue', the Seamus Ennis Arts Centre at Naul, Co. Dublin, announces that Greenshine (above) from Cork will be playing in concert there on Saturday 13 April. As usual at the Centre, doors open at 8.00 p.m. and the show starts at 8.30. Tickets can be booked here (€16 / €13) or bought at the door (€18 / €15).

