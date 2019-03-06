Giddens & Turrisi: five shows sold out to date
Rhiannon Giddens & Francisco Turrisi organised by Music Network began on Tuesday (5 Mar.) and will continue to 16 March. The first two shows of the tour and the last two as well were sold out several days in advance, and we now learn that their show at the Courthouse Arts Centre, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow, this coming Friday (8 Mar.) is also sold out. Anyone thinking of seeing them during the tour should book as early as possible to avoid disappointment.
