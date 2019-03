Eighteen months ago (see here , pioneer of professional bluegrass banjo playing in Ireland, toured here with, pioneer of professional bluegrass fiddling in Ireland. Gerry has been resident in Canada for several years now, and late last year he joined the Spitzee Post Band in High River, Alberta. Thanks to Gerry, who sends his best regards to everyone on the bluegrass scene here, together with this update on his own activities:The Spitzee Post Band can be seen and heard singing 'Build that pipeline' on the 'Music' page of their website and on YouTube

Labels: Diaspora, Recordings