Enter the Scroggdogs
Jeff Scroggins, best known here as leader and banjo-player of his powerful and exciting band Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, is preparing a new band which will be more limited geographically (i.e. they won't tour so much outside the western USA), but more adventurous musically. The name 'Scroggdogs' denotes 'just me taking it further West and further releasing my “inner hippy”, and inviting some amazing West Coast pickers to join me and my cause'.
The long and very informative interview by Dave Berry on Bluegrass Today closes with Jeff saying:
The food in Ireland is actually pretty great; it is much easier to eat healthy on the road there than it is in the US. I hear that they also have some pretty good beer and whisky...
