Eagle Music Shop's 'Banjo 12' on Deering blog
Last Wednesday (27 Mar.) Jamie Deering posted 'Incredible banjo event in England' on the Deering Banjo company's blog to mark 'Banjo 12', the very special one-day event to be held on 11 May 2019 at the Eagle Music Shop in northern England (see the BIB for 14 Mar.). Among its many features, the Event will include the largest selection of Deering banjos ever to be displayed anywhere in the world for public viewing and test driving.
Jamie Deering also describes the tribute to Pete Seeger that will be hosted by her father Greg Deering and Cork's Pat Kelleher, both with their long-neck banjos. Thanks to Pat for this photo of himself with Pete Seeger, taken about ten years ago.
