Darrell Scott (USA) and Steve Cooney (AUS) at Ballincollig, 22, 23 Mar. 2019
Thanks to Marlene Enright, events and venue manager of the White Horse, West Village, Ballincollig, Co. Cork, for the news that award-winning singer/ songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Darrell Scott, now based in Nashville, TN, will be playing at the White Horse solo on Friday next week (22 March 2019) at 8.30 p.m., and with Australian/Irish musician Steve Cooney the following night (Sat. 23 Mar.), also at 8.30 p.m. Tickets (€23 for the solo concert, €26 on Saturday) can be ordered and bought online.
Darrell Scott has collaborated with many artists in bluegrass and related music, including Tim O'Brien, Sam Bush, and Dan Tyminski.
