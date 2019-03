L-r: Darrell Scott, Steve Cooney

Thanks to, events and venue manager of the White Horse , West Village, Ballincollig, Co. Cork, for the news that award-winning singer/ songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Darrell Scott , now based in Nashville, TN, will be playing at the White Horseon Friday next week (22 March 2019) at 8.30 p.m., and with Australian/Irish musician Steve Cooney the following night (Sat. 23 Mar.), also at 8.30 p.m. Tickets (€23 for the solo concert, €26 on Saturday) can be ordered and bought online Darrell Scott has collaborated with many artists in bluegrass and related music, including, and

Labels: concerts, Songwriting, Venues, Visiting players