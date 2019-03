B randon Lee Adams & J ohnny Staats. Adams & Staats. Flatpicking & mandolin mastery. Two masters. One stage.

Brandon Lee Adams

Johnny Staats

Adams & Staats | Ireland October 2019

Brandon Lee Adams

Johnny Staats

- Peter Stone BrownA singer/songwriter and guitarist very much of the Tony Rice school and hailing from the hills of Appalachia,traces his musical roots from traditional gospel music all the way to folk, jazz, and blues, but it is bluegrass and acoustic music that have had, and continue to have, the deepest impact on him.- Carl JacksonAn up-and-coming artist he may be, but Adams has already appeared on two GRAMMY-nominated albums and one IBMA award-winning album (the Skaggs Family Records double CD). He played the Ryman Auditorium as a teenager and has recorded and/or shared the stage with a Who’s Who of iconic artists including his hero, the aforementioned Tony Rice, J.D. Crowe, Kitty Wells, Don Rigsby, Art Stamper, Ernie Thacker, Dave Evans, and many more. On 2014’s highly acclaimed, his first full-length release of mostly mainstream contemporary bluegrass, he worked with top grassers Scott Vestal (banjo), Randy Kohrs (dobro), and Luke Bulla (fiddle), while 2018’ssaw him sharing the studio with Sammy Shelor, Carl Jackson, and Forrest O’Connor.- Tony Rice commenting on the track ‘I long for seventeen’ from 2014’sSeeing himself more as a story teller who happens to play an instrument and with chops to rival anyone, Adams proves worthy of the praise he receives each time he graces a stage with his virtuosic, melodic, and lightning-speed guitar playing and deep, rich country voice.– John CowanA multi-award-winning multi-instrumentalist,established his musical dominance throughout the latter half of the 1990s thanks to a string of wins at the prestigious Vandalia Gathering Mandolin championships in his home state of West Virginia. A major label recording career followed, somehow facilitated around his day-to-day commitments as a UPS package delivery driver. The first release from the 'mandolin-playing UPS driver', 2000’s, a set consisting primarily of Staats’s original music collaborating with such luminaries as Sam Bush, Scott Vestal, Jerry Douglas, John Cowan, Jim Hurst, and Tim O’Brien, quickly became the talk of Music City and garnered him international acclaim by demonstrating to a new and varied worldwide following Johnny’s vocals, astonishing guitar and mandolin speed, and creativity.– Tim O’BrienThere was national recognition too with regular performances on the hallowed stage of the Grand Ole Opry; high-profile appearances on NBC’s 'The Today Show', CNN’s 'Larry King Live', the CBS Evening News, & CMT Country Music Television; and favourable exposure in national press – the New York Times described the release as 'Bewitching', 'Dazzling' said USA Today, while 'Astonishing' was the New York Post’s adjective of choice. 2013 featured a Bluegrass Ramble after-hours showcase performance at the World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, NC, and also saw the release of his full-length follow-up, another helping of mostly Staats compositions, a more traditional bluegrass sound combined with country and blues influences.A gifted, musically agile and versatile duo looking to expand live performance opportunities and experiences, Adams & Staats are excited to be coming to Ireland to perform for an Irish audience. A full nationwide tour is scheduled for October 2019. Tour details, including dates and venues, will be announced in mid-2019.For more on the Adams & Staats Ireland Tour 2019, visit http://mygrassisblue.com/adamsandstaats-2019 For more onvisit http://www.brandonleeadamsmusic.com For more onvisit http://www.johnnystaatsproject.com Time that I was leavin' (Official Music Video) I think it's going to rain today (Fretboard Journal) Keep on the sunny side (with John McEuen)

Labels: Agencies, Guitar, Mandolin, Visiting players