Baltimore Fiddle Fair website upgraded
Congratulations to Declan MacCarthy, founder and organiser of the Baltimore Fiddle Fair in Baltimore, Co. Cork, on the completely redesigned and upgraded website for the Fair, which this year will be held on 9-12 May. The familiar logo (left) is no longer used on the website.
This year's programme includes (as yet) no one from the worlds of bluegrass or old-time music; the closest approach is in the French-Canadian trio De Temps Antan.
Labels: Festivals, Fiddle, Visiting bands
