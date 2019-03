*

Thanks to Ballymore Acoustic Gigs (BAG) andof dmkpublicity.com for news of two acts in different fields of Americana who will be performing in Ireland within the next five weeks.Award-winning singer/ songwriter and guitarist Dana Cooper (USA; above left) will wind up his schedule of concerts and workshops with the BAG performance on 25 Mar., which, like three other shows in the tour, will have Irish singer/ songwriterin support. The YouTube example of his work given by BAG features Justin Moses on banjo and fiddle. Dana Cooper's full schedule is:Thurs. 14th Mar.: Songwriting workshop, Ballyfermot College of Further Education, Ballyfermot Rd, Dublin 10, 12:30 p.m.Fri. 15th: With Gillian Tuite & Kathy Crinion, DC Music Club, 20 Camden Row, Dublin 2, 8.00 p.m.Sat. 16th: With Gillian Tuite, Green Door Market, Bluebell Business Centre, Old Naas Road, Dublin 12, 11.00 a.m.Sat. 16th: With Gillian Tuite in concert, Moy River B&B, Loughill, Cloonacool, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo, 8.00 p.m.Wed. 20th: O'Sullivan's Courthouse Pub, the Mall, Dingle, Co. Kerry, 9.00 p.m.Mon. 25th: With Gillian Tuite, Mick Murphy's, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, doors 8.30 p.m. (Ballymore Acoustic Gigs) The Devil Makes Three (USA; above right) will be playing three successive nights (Tues. 16 Apr.-Thurs. 18 Apr.) at Vicar St , Dublin, as the opening of a tour in support of their latest album. The European section of the tour, extending to 1 May, includes shows in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Britain; the Dublin shows and most of the others in Europe will be played with Dropkick Murphys Their music could be labelled as folk-rock/ country-rock, often on acoustic instruments (including 5-string). The depth of it, however, is indicated by their website:

Labels: Americana, concerts, Gigs, Songwriting, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands, Visiting players, Workshops