Thanks to Ballymore Acoustic Gigs (BAG) and Denise Kovalevich of dmkpublicity.com for news of two acts in different fields of Americana who will be performing in Ireland within the next five weeks.
Award-winning singer/ songwriter and guitarist Dana Cooper (USA; above left) will wind up his schedule of concerts and workshops with the BAG performance on 25 Mar., which, like three other shows in the tour, will have Irish singer/ songwriter Gillian Tuite in support. The YouTube example of his work given by BAG features Justin Moses on banjo and fiddle. Dana Cooper's full schedule is:
Thurs. 14th Mar.: Songwriting workshop, Ballyfermot College of Further Education, Ballyfermot Rd, Dublin 10, 12:30 p.m.
Fri. 15th: With Gillian Tuite & Kathy Crinion, DC Music Club, 20 Camden Row, Dublin 2, 8.00 p.m.
Sat. 16th: With Gillian Tuite, Green Door Market, Bluebell Business Centre, Old Naas Road, Dublin 12, 11.00 a.m.
Sat. 16th: With Gillian Tuite in concert, Moy River B&B, Loughill, Cloonacool, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo, 8.00 p.m.
Wed. 20th: O'Sullivan's Courthouse Pub, the Mall, Dingle, Co. Kerry, 9.00 p.m.
Mon. 25th: With Gillian Tuite, Mick Murphy's, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, doors 8.30 p.m. (Ballymore Acoustic Gigs)
*The Devil Makes Three (USA; above right) will be playing three successive nights (Tues. 16 Apr.-Thurs. 18 Apr.) at Vicar St, Dublin, as the opening of a tour in support of their latest album Chains are broken. The European section of the tour, extending to 1 May, includes shows in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Britain; the Dublin shows and most of the others in Europe will be played with Dropkick Murphys.
Their music could be labelled as folk-rock/ country-rock, often on acoustic instruments (including 5-string). The depth of it, however, is indicated by their website:
The power of words isn’t lost on longstanding Americana triumvirate The Devil Makes Three— Pete Bernhard, Lucia Turino, and Cooper McBean. For as much as they remain rooted in troubadour traditions of wandering folk, Delta blues, whiskey-soaked ragtime, and reckless rock ‘n’ roll, the band nods to the revolutionary unrest of author James Baldwin, the no-holds barred disillusionment of Ernest Hemingway, and Southern Gothic malaise of Flannery O’Connor.
