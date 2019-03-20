Thanks to Jamie Daly
and Mina Stanard
of Arlington, VA, for this photo, taken by Mina at the jam session held to welcome them to Dublin last Wednesday (13 March). Reading clockwise from the extreme left, the pickers shown are Jamie (mandolin), T.J. Screene
(bass), Hugh Taggart
(guitar), John Miller
(dobro), BIB editor (banjo), Jason Lowey
(guitar), Patrick Simpson
(guitar), and Leo Guilot
(fiddle). Click on the image for an enlarged and clearer view.
