Tickets now on sale for Kristy Cox and Sideline tours
Thanks to Dave Byrne jr for this major announcement from the mygrassisblue.com team:
We’ve finally put the tickets on sale for both our Kristy Cox and Sideline tours this year, due to commence in eighty-six and a hundred and forty-five days respectively.
Tickets for all gigs are available through online purchase via the website (http://mygrassisblue.com/). Tickets can also be purchased through retail locations nationwide for select gigs as highlighted on the website.
Of course tickets are also available through established regional venue ticketing channels and may also be available for purchase at the door. That said, we do recommend advance purchase to avoid disappointment, especially for the final performance of both tours in the intimate setting of Dublin’s Unitarian Church.
Full tour schedules are on the BIB calendar and the mygrassisblue.com website.
Labels: Agencies, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
