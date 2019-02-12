The Petersens - back in Branson, MO
Bluegrass Today on the Petersens (USA) and their recently completed third tour of Ireland, from which it's clear that all went well. Their banjo player Ellen Petersen is quoted:
Our favorite parts of Ireland are the people and their love of music. People listen very intentionally to the music and take everything to heart. Everyone is also very hospitable and feels like family.
Read more on Bluegrass Today, where the band has a promotional video and some photos from the tour in these islands. More photos (one by Ronnie Norton) are on their Facebook.
Labels: Photographs, Tours, Video, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home