Sideline (USA) - who mygrassisblue.com will be bringing to Ireland two months after the tour by Kristy Cox (AUS) and her band - are celebrating the success of their album Front and center, and especially the chart-topping lead single 'Thunder Dan', which took the #1 spot as most played song of 2018 on Bluegrass Today's radio charts (see the BIB for 2 Jan.).
The album is their first on the Mountain Home Music Company label, which has an impressive artists roster. More details are on the latest Mountain Home e-newsletter. A complete schedule for Sideline's tour (9-14 July 2019) is on the BIB for 25 Jan.. The dates are on the BIB calendar, and also (together with much more about the band) on the mygrassisblue.com blog.
