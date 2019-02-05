05 February 2019

Sideline (USA) celebrate their #1

Sideline (USA) - who mygrassisblue.com will be bringing to Ireland two months after the tour by Kristy Cox (AUS) and her band - are celebrating the success of their album Front and center, and especially the chart-topping lead single 'Thunder Dan', which took the #1 spot as most played song of 2018 on Bluegrass Today's radio charts (see the BIB for 2 Jan.).

The album is their first on the Mountain Home Music Company label, which has an impressive artists roster. More details are on the latest Mountain Home e-newsletter. A complete schedule for Sideline's tour (9-14 July 2019) is on the BIB for 25 Jan.. The dates are on the BIB calendar, and also (together with much more about the band) on the mygrassisblue.com blog.

Labels: , , , , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 7:35 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home