Sacred Harp Dublin to sing in Rome, 1-2 June 2019
Sacred Harp Singers of Dublin announce that on the June bank holiday weekend (1-2 June 2019) they will be in Rome (yes, the capital of Italy) for a singing trip. The proposed schedule comprises singing from 13.30 to 17.30 on both days, with a group dinner on Saturday, and Sunday morning free for personal activities. It should be possible to combine this with flights from and back to Dublin within the two days - details are on the Sacred Harp Dublin website. Venue and location will be announced shortly.
Everyone will be responsible for booking their own travel and accommodation and bringing their own copy of The Sacred Harp. Anyone who does not own a copy should contact the organisers. Sacred Harp Dublin add:
We would be delighted to have non-Dublin singers join us, if they are not planning to head to the undoubtedly excellent Oslo All Day [yes, the capital of Norway].
